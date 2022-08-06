"That will be the test" - Dutch Mantell opens up about TNA legend's future on AEW (Exclusive)

The new coach for AEW's women's division, Madison Rayne, defeated Leila Grey on today's episode of Rampage. Dutch Mantell opened up about Madison's future in AEW.

Rayne did not take any time to prove her ability as she hit her opponent with a sliding lariat and pinned her with the Cross Raynes. Kiera Hogan ran into the ring to attack Rayne but faced a similar fate. Current TBS Champion Jade Cargill appeared after the match to throw out an open challenge against Madison Rayne on Wednesday.

In a recent conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, former wrestling manager Dutch Mantell admitted to being a fan of Cross Raynes. He also revealed what the real test will be for her.

"It's good. I like her finish. She did it one time. Thats the first time I have seen it. She did it to beat the girl. Then the other girl ran in and she gave it to her. Now it's over. Because it's quick, crisp and that's the end. And the people popped to it immediately. They saw it coming. If she can keep that alive, that will be the test." (53:00 - 53:40)

It is to be noted that, coincidentally, Jade Cargill's last singles win also came over Leila Grey. Cargill is on a 35-match undefeated streak in AEW and it would be quite a task for Madison to get the better of her.

AEW President Tony Khan open to Madison Rayne as a wrestler

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



We are LIVE on TNT with Undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill invites Madison Rayne to her Open Challenge for the TBS title this Wednesday LIVE at #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake on TBS!We are LIVE on TNT with #AEWRampage right now! Undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill invites Madison Rayne to her Open Challenge for the TBS title this Wednesday LIVE at #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake on TBS!We are LIVE on TNT with #AEWRampage right now! https://t.co/OZF2M0sEKL

She was primarily brought in as a coach for the women's division. However, the company's founder has no problems with the former Impact Knockouts Champion plying her trade as a wrestler.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, TK mentioned that the promotion has other staff as well who are signed both as an official and as a wrestler.

“I’m not saying she wouldn’t wrestle anymore,” Khan said, noting that he’s ‘open to it.’ “We have people in the office who wrestle as part of their schedule,” Khan said, with management figures such as QT Marshall, Sonjay Dutt, and Christopher Daniels still involved in matches and angles, “I’m primarily focused on the whole company,” Khan said of the latest delegations in duty. “But [Madison Rayne wrestling is] definitely something I’m really open to.”

Madison Rayne was signed for two years (2017-2019) to ROH - a company that was purchased by Tony Khan earlier this year. Do you think she will enhance the women's division in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far