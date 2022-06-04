"Best match I've ever seen" – Dutch Mantell praises recent bout on AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell spoke highly of the tag team match between The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros on this week's AEW Rampage.

The opening bout on the Friday night show was a closely-fought one. Matt Jackson ripped the mask off Penta Oscuro's face towards the end of the match, and The Bucks capitalized on it by hitting the BTE Trigger on Rey Fenix to get the victory.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said that The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros. was the best match he has ever seen on AEW Rampage. He lauded the chemistry both teams have and said it shows in their matches:

"That was probably the best match I've ever seen on Rampage. I mean it was... it was the best match I've ever seen. They [AEW] showed a closeup of a guy who is like [shocked face]. How many times have these guys worked with each other? A lot? They speak the same language. So when they come in there and they are laying it out, you never hear, 'I don't know what that is?' They know it." (from 14:53 to 18:15)

Mantell added:

"You can tell an agent did not put this match together. What would an agent add to that match? Nothing. I mean it was actually a perfect match. Very few tiny missteps which you have to be watching for. Nothing to impact the flow of the match. But great match. I would give them that." (from 18:19 to 18:56)

What else went down on this week's AEW Rampage?

Apart from the tag team match between The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros., some other noteworthy moments were on the Friday night show.

AEW World Champion CM Punk announced he suffered an injury and will require to take some time off. However, he's not relinquishing his world title, and an interim champion will be crowned in his absence.

Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE, made her AEW in-ring debut against one of TBS Champion Jade Cargill's Baddies, Kiera Hogan. The Fallen Goddess picked up the victory after hitting her Eclipse finisher.

The show's main event was the TNT Championship match between Scorpio Sky and Dante Martin. The champion successfully retained his title against the promising star via pinfall.

