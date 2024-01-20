Dutch Mantell on Ric Flair possibly returning to wrestle a WWE legend in AEW: "That’s having a recurring bad dream"

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Ric Flair possibly wrestling in an AEW ring to have a match against a WWE legend.

The WWE legend in question here is Sting, who is going to have his retirement match at AEW Revolution this year. Ric Flair signed a deal with AEW last year and made his debut in October. Flair has made multiple appearances in the promotion alongside The Icon ever since. The Nature Boy and The Stinger have quite a history together as iconic rivals.

The last ever match of WCW featured the two legends against each other. This is why many fans believe that Ric Flair will be the one to retire Sting at the 2024 Revolution PPV.

Speaking on his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell shared his view, and it looks like he’s not a fan of this rumored matchup:

“Please don’t bring that… God, that’s a nightmare. That’s having a recurring bad dream, I think, to bring Flair back. Flair’s last match was enough.” [From 33:14 to 33:27]

Sting’s retirement match may not be against Ric Flair

Tony Khan brought Ric Flair as a gift for Sting on the October 25 edition of Dynamite. It was revealed that he would be present in Sting's corner for his final match. Therefore, it is also unlikely that the two former rivals will collide.

AEW has teased another matchup for The Stinger, where it seems like he would partner with Darby Allin to go up against The Young Bucks. Dutch Mantell approved of the idea and stated that it would be a good bout that would make fans happy.

“I don’t think it’s a bad choice because The Bucks, what they are really good at is making their opponents look good, even over their opponents making them look good. So I don’t think it’s a bad choice because it’s (Sting's) last match.” [From 32:47 to 33:09]

AEW hasn’t revealed any details about The Icon's retirement match except for the time and place. There is still more than a month left for the match. Only time will tell who will be Sting’s last opponent.

Who do you think The Stinger will wrestle in his retirement match? Sound off in the comments section below.

