Dutch Mantell says WWE legend was doomed from the start; is also very intrigued to see how AEW "treats" 25-year-old star

Dutch Mantell often shares his honest thoughts on WWE and AEW storylines. He recently spoke about Hook's feud with Chris Jericho and compared the upstart to his father, Taz.

At Dynasty 2024, Jericho defeated Hook to capture the FTW Championship. In their previous match, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil picked up a convincing victory over The Learning Tree.

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran explained how Taz succeeded in the business due to his remarkable in-ring work despite seemingly being at a disadvantage because of his height.

"He [Taz] is not a tall guy. He's about 5'6", maybe. Maybe a little higher, taller. He was always a big kid and he probably did train like a maniac to get big. The old saying is, that you can get bigger. You know what you can't do? Get taller. You can't do that. So, if you are 5'6", it almost eliminates you from the beginning. Because when you have an 11th-grade high [school] student and he's taller than you, well, it doesn't look good. But he was good in the ring, he had that gimmick, [and] he played it well." [1:40 - 2:30]

Mantell added that Taz's son, Hook, had the potential to be a massive star if AEW booked him well.

"I am impressed by his son, his kid, Hook. I think Hook, he has the look to be a big star, and we'll see how AEW treats him going forward." [2:33 - 2:45]

Eric Bischoff wants to see Hook leave AEW for WWE

Hook has been part of AEW since 2020. Last year, he feuded with Jack Perry and dethroned the latter as FTW Champion at All In in London, England.

The match was seemingly overshadowed by Perry and Punk's real-life backstage scuffle. After his loss to Chris Jericho, many have been wondering what's next for The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil. Moreover, reports have indicated that his AEW contract is about to expire.

On a recent edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed whether Taz would have any issues with Hook departing All Elite Wrestling and joining WWE. He further urged the 25-year-old to accept any potential opportunity to work with the global juggernaut.

"I, for one, hope, because I am friends with Taz, I like Taz, that Hook gets the f**k out of there as fast as he can. If he has an opportunity in NXT or WWE in any way, shape, or form, take that." [From 01:49:54 to 01:51:01]

Hook has impressed many fans and professionals with his in-ring skills. It remains to be seen whether he will leave All Elite Wrestling and ink a deal with WWE.

