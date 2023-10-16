Dutch Mantell weighs in on why released WWE Superstars had possible backstage heat with Triple H

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently talked about what he believed were the reasons why certain former WWE Superstars were booked the way they were during their time with the promotion. The names in question are Enzo Amore and Big Bill.

The pair teamed up from 2013 to 2017, from their time in NXT up to their takeover of the main roster. But certain circumstances led the two to be booked in different ways towards the latter parts of their time with the promotion, and eventually, they left WWE on separate occasions on not-so-good terms.

While on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell talked about how, at the time, Enzo and Cass may have gone into the business with an inexperienced mindset. He claimed that they may not have acted in their best interests at the time.

"I think both of them (Enzo and Cass) didn't understand the business. They didn't understand the politics of the business, they didn't understand the culture the business they got in. I think they thought they were just going to go right to the top and Big Bill had the size and Enzo had the mouth...They didn't know that running that mouth in that dressing room remains in that dressing room. Not with wrestlers, but they're saying things openly about the booker or how they're being used. That's one thing in a business you don't do," said Mantell.

Dutch Mantell then talked about their actions, saying that pulling off stunts like that would get them on the wrong side of their bosses. Their being too vocal about the way they were being booked may have led to the downward spiral of their careers.

"You can't let your competition know how you feel about certain things you're doing, because they would tell somebody else, and they'll tell somebody else and finally it gets back to Triple H pretty quick and now he begins re-assigning things to whoever said it. If you say too much that shouldn't be known, Triple H gets a negative image of you, and then he decides that maybe going with these people isn't the right thing. I base that on immaturity and lack of experience. You don't tell people what you are thinking out loud. Just keep it to yourself and go on." [1:14-2:52]

Former WWE Superstar Big Bill wins his first-ever wrestling title

Despite competing in several major promotions, including WWE and IMPACT, Big Bill (FKA Big Cass) has never held championship gold for both singles and tag team competitions.

Just last week on Collision, he and Ricky Starks shocked the world after dethroning FTR in what can only be described as a squash match to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. This would be the former WWE Superstar's first belt in his career.

With Big Bill and Ricky Starks now taking over the tag team division, it will be interesting to see how long they can stay on top.

