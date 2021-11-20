"I don't see how they pass up a girl like her" – Wrestling veteran on WWE possibly signing AEW star Jade Cargill (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on WWE possibly signing AEW star Jade Cargill sometime down the line.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell explained why WWE could offer Cargill a deal in the future. The wrestling veteran said that although WWE is currently following the mandate to build its own stars, they might change their minds for a talent like Jade Cargill:

"That also changes with the wind. It depends on what the need is at the time. So whenever a company says, 'Oh, we don't do this,' there's always a chance they'll change their mind, they have always done it. I don't see how they pass up a girl like Jade Cargill."

Mantell added he couldn't see any company passing on a performer like Cargill. It's worth noting that Jade had a WWE tryout before signing with Tony Khan's promotion, but the global juggernaut chose not to sign her.

Jade Cargill beat Red Velvet on AEW Rampage

Jade Cargill and Red Velvet squared off in the quarterfinals of the AEW TBS Championship Tournament. As expected, the former came up victorious, besting her long-time rival to qualify for the semi-finals. The match drew considerable praise from many, including Dutch Mantell.

Mantell said he's impressed with Cargill in AEW. However, he was critical of Mark Sterling, her on-screen manager, saying he serves no purpose. Mantell was most impressed with Cargill, especially how she carries herself. The wrestling veteran termed Jade Cargill a star:

"I love that Jade girl, I'm not keen on her manager, though. Mark Sterling serves no purpose whatsoever. But that girl is in shape, and she had a really, really good match with Red Velvet. They had a good match, very, very, good match. I'm glad Jade Cargill won, she should have won. The first thing I would look at is Jade's presence. She looks like a star. And she's so much bigger than Velvet. But if you just look at Jade, you would be like, 'Wow, look at those abs, look at those arms.'

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's assessment of AEW star Jade Cargill's talents? Sound off in the comments section below.

