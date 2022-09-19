Early betting odds suggest potential spoiler on Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson's AEW World Championship match at Dynamite: Grand Slam

A potential spoiler for the upcoming AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson has been unearthed thanks to betting odds for the match being released ahead of this week's Grand Slam edition of Dynamite.

The two Blackpool Combat Club members fought through the Tournament of Champions to reach the final that will take place on September 21st at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Danielson defeated two former AEW World Champions in Hangman Page and Chris Jericho, while Moxley beat three-time TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, having received a bye in the first round.

Fans in New York are guaranteed to see a new AEW World Champion crowned, but who will it be? Based on betting odds released by Betonline.com, it seems that things are looking good for the "American Dragon," as he is currently the -300 favorite.

Jon Moxley is currently coming in as a +200 underdog, with many fans believing that the two-time AEW World Champion will be taking some much-needed time off in the coming weeks. However, everything could change in the next few days.

Jon Moxley picked up the win in his first match in AEW against Bryan Danielson

One narrative through-line in the Tournament of Champions for Bryan Danielson is that he is avenging previous losses sustained in AEW. He has already avenged his loss over Hangman Page from the January 5th, 2022 edition of Dynamite, as well as his loss to Chris Jericho at All Out 2022, but will Jon Moxley be next?

Moxley picked up a sneaky victory over Danielson at the Revolution pay-per-view in March 2022, rolling up the American Dragon while he was trying to lock in a submission.

Suppose Danielson picks up the win over Moxley on Dynamite. In that case, he will have successfully avenged all four of his singles losses in his AEW career, with his recent wins over Hangman, Jericho, and Daniel Garcia being the other three.

