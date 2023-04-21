EC3 claims that the WWE system "especially" beat down AEW star

WWE's utilization of some of its stars over the past few years has resulted in a ton of backlash from fans. Recently, EC3 recalled Miro's experience with the promotion and compared it to his current AEW run.

Miro's final storyline in WWE saw the star stuck in a love triangle between his real-life wife and Bobby Lashley. Due to this, fans were ecstatic to see him jump to AEW, where he eventually became The Redeemer. Unfortunately, the star was last seen at All Out 2022, leading to a backlash against the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 questioned why Miro hasn't fought back at his booking in AEW and wondered if the star was more focused on the rest of his life:

“Sometimes I wonder, like, when you come in with that hope and promise, and then the creative’s that [bad], at what point – ‘cause a System can beat you down, the WWE especially probably beat him down – where he comes in optimistic, fresh, ready, that’s kinda how it starts. Where he’s just like ‘Dude, I don’t care. Ihave a guaranteed contract. Whatever. My wife's hot. We’re happy.’ Where was there like that urge in him, that fight, to be like ‘No, this is stupid? Here’s what we need to do.’ Or did he just [go] ‘Yeah, whatever. You’re paying me. I don’t care.’” (08:40 onward).

Drew McIntyre has been rumored to be unhappy in WWE, and during the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo urged the Scottish Psychopath to be wary of what happened to Miro in AEW.

Road Dogg admits that WWE dropped the ball with Miro's handling

While fans have voiced valid concerns about The Redeemer's utilization in AEW, many seem to have forgotten how loud the backlash was to his last run as Rusev in the Stamford-based promotion.

In a recent episode of his 'Oh You Didn't Know?' podcast, Road Dogg lamented how both Miro and Aiden English's runs ended up going in WWE:

"I think Rusev and Aiden English, there was something there with Rusev Day, we saw that," he continued. "We felt it. We set it up ... We made Rusev Day from a creative standpoint ... but yeah, we dropped the ball with Rusev." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Unfortunately, with the way his booking in AEW has been received, it doesn't seem like Miro can catch a break. But, since he still has years left on his contract, there could be some time left for Tony Khan to turn this around.

