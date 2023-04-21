"Look what happened with Rusev" - WWE veteran warns top SmackDown star against potential AEW move (Exclusive)

AEW star Miro was one of the biggest names on the roster before seemingly disappearing from the promotion. In light of Drew McIntyre's rumored unhappiness in WWE, Vince Russo has warned the star not to follow Miro's example.

Before his "Rusev Day" run in WWE, the 37-year-old star was criticized by fans despite having successful title runs. Unfortunately, by the time he left the promotion, he was yet again involved in one of the worst-received feuds, making his AEW debut something fans were hopeful for.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo expressed that McIntyre should carefully watch Miro's All Elite Wrestling run if he considers jumping:

“On the other side of the coin, the only thing you’ve got to be aware of, and I’m sure Drew is looking at this, look what happened with Rusev. He went there [AEW] for all the same reasons, and look what happened to him. So that’s why I’m saying, he should get it in right.” (07:35 onward).

Check out the full episode below:

Despite his absence, there were reportedly plans for him to return to feud with Hangman Page, but The Redeemer refused to lose to the former world champion. Additionally, according to the same report, Miro still has three more years left on his contract.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Fans believe that Miro might have recently teased an AEW return

Miro's last match in AEW was during All Out 2022, where he formed an unlikely alliance with his former rivals Darby Allin and Sting. Since then, the star has unfortunately been absent, but fans are especially angsty for his return.

@WrestlingNewsCo was one of the first to point out the star's reaction, which further led to fans speculating about his resurgence. Miro's run with the TNT Championship was highly praised, making this a good potential angle.

It remains to be seen if The Redeemer will return to claim the TNT Championship, but either way, Wardlow will likely have a massive challenge up ahead. A clash between the two giants could bring some tension back into the promotion, but fans will have to wait and see.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes