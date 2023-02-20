EC3 explains the biggest issue with Tony Khan's handling of major program in AEW (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan has been on the receiving end of a ton of criticism due to his booking decisions over the past year. However, EC3 claims he knows what the promotion needs to do to get ahead.

Despite its large and loyal fanbase, AEW has suffered from dwindling total viewership ratings over the past year. It essentially lost a significant number of regular viewers, leading many to wonder if the promotion would last.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 detailed how an ideal head of creative should operate.

"Great creative isn’t giving people what they want, it’s giving people what they didn’t know they needed. ‘Oh, MJF and Brian Danielson? Oh yeah, if I had a pen and paper I’d have booked that as a great match!’" (05:51 onward)

EC3 continued, noting exactly what he believes is missing from AEW and its shows.

"You know, it’s just a lot of easy to put these dream matches on paper and execute them at the same time, what’s the reason why we want to see this short of ‘it’s a great match?’ A great match draws you this number, but a great story and great investment in character and emotion, that’s what’s missing." (06:06 onward)

Vince Russo also gave his two cents on the drop in ratings AEW has been experiencing and why The Elite hasn't been helping at all in this regard.

EC3 noted that AEW should take a serious look at what their bottom number is before trying new things

Some fans believe that the promotion's ratings have been steadily dropping ever since CM Punk and The Elite's Brawl Out Incident. Many reports emerged shortly after the tussle, with one claiming Chris Jericho had some stern words for Puink. However, the veteran has since seemingly debunked those claims.

During the same episode, EC3 suggested what AEW will need to do to continue being fresh and expand its reach among viewers.

"I would assume it would take knowing what the bottom is like we know that at our lowest we’re going to have this number and having then therefore some independent thought and courage to try different things to see if that attracts more people, because we know we’re going to have this number, we’re set." (5:15 onward)

With many stars now returning to the promotion as well as ROH finally being separated, Tony Khan might just be heading in a new direction with All Elite Wrestling.

