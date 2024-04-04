EC3 gives credit to Tony Khan for taking shot at Eric Bischoff (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 has credited Tony Khan for his recent dispute against Eric Bischoff. However, he clarified that this was only the case that Khan had an actual purpose for provoking the veteran.

It is no secret that Bischoff has always had a thing or two to say about the AEW President. Knowing that Khan is very active on social media and has always been actively replying to critics and haters, it was inevitable for an online confrontation between the two to occur.

During this week's edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, and joined by Vince Russo, EC3 gave credit to Tony Khan for his actions if he purposely did this to gain attention. He acknowledged how negativity garners attention, but this would only work if Khan himself had thick skin.

"I will give Tony great credit there if the whole purpose of that is to draw attention, because the only way you'll draw attention is by taking shots at anything negativity you know, trading barbs, burns...But if it's a strategy to get people talking that's great, but the thing about the strategy is you have to be so indifferent to the opinions of other people," said EC3.

He then talked about how Khan being as he is, would probably take everything to heart and go for very shallow comebacks, including him flexing his financial status.

"Whereas is he, or is he gonna take to heart everything Eric says, get all bent out of shape a bit, and then I hate this when wrestlers do this to fans that were trolled on Twitter. 'Yeah, but I made a lot of money, who cares?' So if his comeback is I'm richer than you, I think Bischoff is gonna be like 'I have a ranch in Montana, my own land, beautiful scenery, a bunch of guns, you know I'm good. I don't care about money, because money isn't everything, especially if it's just given to you.'" (7:08-8:17)

EC3 wonders how Tony Khan has the time to directly clap back at haters

Later on, during the same podcast, EC3 wondered how Tony Khan had a chance to look at social media and reply to those criticizing him and his product.

Speaking from his own experience, the former WWE Superstar acknowledged that considering he wasn't as big of a business owner as Tony Khan, he was too busy to do any of that.

"I don't know how anybody who is in charge of any business has time to vanity search themselves on Twitter. Like I don't and I'm in a meeker pond in the grand scheme of things." [9.09-9:20]

Expand Tweet

This reflects Tony Khan's priorities and is not a good look for himself and his promotion.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

EC3 explains why he kissed Sonny Kiss. Watch the video below:

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you think Tony Khan can be shallow at times? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion