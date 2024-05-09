EC3 has important career advice for AEW star Darby Allin (Exclusive)

Darby Allin just received some wise words of advice from former WWE star EC3. The latter has been in the wrestling industry for more than 20 years, so his words may carry more weight than some realize.

Allin is known to be someone that is not afraid to take risks and make the crowd pop. However, more often than not, that comes at the expense of his physical well-being.

EC3 was speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Outlaws podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo when he told Darby to take it easy a bit.

"I would just let him know that the people, they already love, they already respect you and are just happy to see you. You can take a couple of risks and take the ones that are smart and have the least amount of failure options on him. Like, this match and this crowd will not care if you fall out of the ring, off the top rope and land flat on your back. They wanna see the Coffin Drop, dude. Then, let's just give them that and everyone will be happy and we will all be safe and we can do this again tomorrow."

EC3 further advised Darby to save his daredevil maneuvers for bigger moments:

"So like, not toning it down or taking things away but just utilizing and saving these for moments that really matter. The really big things like the falling through the glass or jumping off a mountain or being hit by a bus, let's save that for the pay-per-view because we have a six-minute TV match and you are over, so hit a comeback, hit a finish and win. This place is going to go nuts and they are going to be very happy and it would be money well spent." [9:30 - 10:50]

EC3 also hoped that Darby Allin was ok after the bus accident

Darby Allin was involved in a bus accident a few weeks back after he tried to save Raymond Pettibon in New York. That meant that he got hit and suffered injuries to his face and nose in particular.

On the same podcast, EC3 said that he wished Darby Allin well and that he hopes to see him come back soon in great health.

“I hope he is ok. I just hope he is alright and he heals up, gets well, and damn, what a life.” [4:55 - 5:10]

Darby Allin will no doubt want to come back fresher and stronger than ever in the hopes of challenging for the top AEW honors once again.

