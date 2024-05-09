“I don’t think he is making that story up” - WWE veteran gets honest about Darby Allin’s bus accident (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran gave his honest take on the Darby Allin bus accident case and said that he was not making up any stories. This personality is known in the wrestling world as one that does not hold back.

The veteran in question is none other than Vince Russo. The former WWE head writer was speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Outlaws along with former WWE Superstar EC3 when he gave his take.

Darby Allin was allegedly struck by a bus a few weeks ago in New York. The 31-year-old was hurrying Raymond Pettibon, his theater partner for the evening, across a street when he claimed that a bus window struck him in the face, breaking his nose.

Russo believes Darby Allin's story about saving Raymond Pettibon from being hit by the bus in New York:

“I believe that story. I don't think he is making that story up. You'd have to have one hell of an ego too. Good for him. Doing the right thing, I mean, unfortunately, he got hit by the bus but man that sounds like a cool freaking gesture, bro.” [2:55 - 3:15]

Former WWE star EC3 wishes Darby Allin well and hopes that he is ok

Former WWE star EC3 also gave his opinion on the Darby Allin bus accident story, as he was also present along with Vince Russo on the same podcast.

Like Russo, EC3 had a sympathetic tone when speaking about the young star's unfortunate accident. He hoped that Darby was okay and that he healed well and came back strong.

“I hope he is ok. I just hope he is alright and he heals up, gets well, and damn, what a life.” [4:55 - 5:10]

Darby has seen setback after setback ever since he retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Sting at Revolution 2024. He was supposed to be climbing Mount Everest but got injured in a match against Jay White, and now this bus accident has added further pain.

He will hope that his luck turns for the better and that he comes back stronger than EC3 wished for him.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.