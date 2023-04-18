EC3 reveals whether 3-time WWE World Champion's return is the "best thing for him" (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 has had quite the journey in the pro wrestling industry and intimately knows a lot of crucial details. When recently asked about Jeff Hardy's AEW return and if it's a good idea, the star surprised Vince Russo by expressing that it is.

Jeff Hardy made a triumphant return to AEW not too long ago when he yet again came to his brother's aid. The two shared a brotherly embrace, signifying another reunion of The Hardys. Despite this, there are some who still seem anxious about Jeff's return and have been cautioning him against it.

During his recent appearance on The Wrestling Outlaws by Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, EC3 seemed positive about The Charismatic Enigma's return.

"Maybe for him, I think so." (01:49 onward),

The star later continued, noting the difference between the WWE and AEW schedules and how that might be the defining factor.

"I think of it as a full-time WWE schedule, it might be different, but maybe being not as rigorous a schedule and one TV [event] a week. That maybe that’s the best thing for him too, but I understand that feeling and hopefully, that’s not the case and hopefully, he’s got the right people around him." (02:57 onward).

Check out the full episode below:

Matt Hardy recently opened up about Jeff's return to AEW and urged fans to not make any judgments but allow The Charismatic Enigma's actions to speak for themselves.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

According to the former WWE star, the AEW locker room was very welcoming to Jeff Hardy

Hardy's WWE exit was very controversial, especially since it was rumored that he was let go due to not wanting to go to rehab. Fans were naturally unsure when he jumped to AEW, and once he was arrested, many believed that the worst had come true.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo



KesagakeOK on Reddit Jeff Hardy on the night before his DUI arrest.KesagakeOK on Reddit Jeff Hardy on the night before his DUI arrest. 🎥 KesagakeOK on Reddit https://t.co/dpOhuvKm8L

Earlier during the same exclusive interview, EC3 revealed that he has some insider information and claimed that Jeff Hardy was congratulated backstage.

"I have eyes and ears everywhere, and when he came back and he got to the back, there was a great feeling of peace around him and he was relieved and someone goes to him ‘Are you alright?’ and he goes ‘Man, I didn’t even think they’d want to cheer for me now.’" (01:52 onward).

EC3 also noted that he believes that everyone loves Hardy regardless of his past. It will be interesting to see whether the WWE legend finally gets the chance to take control of his career and potentially retire on his own terms.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes