Former WWE star sheds light on Jeff Hardy's immediate reaction after AEW return (Exclusive) 

Jeff Hardy recently made a triumphant return after an arrest that could have seen him locked away for a decade. Former WWE star EC3 has now given some insider information about the backstage reaction to Hardy's return.

The Charismatic Enigma is, unfortunately, known for his struggles with addiction for years, and last year he was arrested for a DUI felony. Many fans believed that Jeff Hardy's career was over, but luckily he dodged serious charges and has now returned to AEW.

During his recent appearance on The Wrestling Outlaws by Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, EC3 expressed what an AEW insider told him about a conversation someone had with Jeff Hardy shortly after his return.

"I have eyes and ears everywhere, and when he came back and he got to the back, there was a great feeling of peace around him and he was relieved and someone goes to him ‘Are you alright?’ and he goes ‘Man, I didn’t even think they’d want to cheer for me now.’" (01:52 onward).

The star continued, pointing out that every fan of the wrestling industry loves and supports Jeff Hardy despite his flaws.

"So I think kind of that realization and reaffirmation that you’re ingrained in our minds, everybody that’s a fan of wrestling loves you no matter your flaws and everyone supports you." (02:15 onward).

Not everyone is happy with the way Jeff returned, and recently Jim Cornette criticized the fact that Tony Khan yet again brought the veteran back during a television show and not a pay-per-view.

Matt Hardy believes that Jeff Hardy will prove all of his detractors wrong in the end

Many fans on social media seemed to be more concerned about Jeff's well-being despite the news that he missed serious charges. Some urged The Charismatic Enigma to instead retire and enjoy the fruits of his legacy.

During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran urged fans and detractors to simply watch Jeff Hardy and allow his actions to speak on his behalf.

"I don't want you to take my word for it. I want you to watch him and follow his actions and then he'll make you a believer if that's what you need. I am confident his actions and his conduct and his behavior will make people believe. He's made me a believer," Matt said. (H/T: SEScoops).

It remains to be seen if Jeff's return will prove fruitful, but he now has the chance to end his career on his own terms instead of under outside circumstances.

