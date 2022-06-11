"This comes from his time in WWE" - Wrestling legend divulges AEW star Jon Moxley's unique skill that makes him a polished in-ring worker

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently showered praise on AEW star Jon Moxley's wrestling abilities.

The Purveyor of Violence experienced a career resurgence following his shocking departure from WWE in 2019. He instantly became the standard-bearer for AEW upon his arrival and carried the company's banner throughout the pandemic era.

While Mox has never been a technically sound wrestler, his violent nature in the ring has become synonymous with his name.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer credited Moxley's decade-long stint in WWE with helping him assimilate different styles into his arsenal.

The veteran also spoke highly of The Death Rider's in-ring awareness:

"Listen, enough doesn't get said about Jon Moxley. His in-ring, you know, he's known as more of a wild brawler, but man, he's a great wrestler. He's another guy who has incorporated different styles into his repertoire, and this comes from his time in WWE. He knows when to hit his finisher. He knows when to go for it. He's such a polished in-ring worker," Dreamer said. (17:08 - 17:40)

The 36-year-old has already cemented his legacy with major accolades from different promotions. Moxley is probably one of the rarest performers to have ever held World Championships in WWE, AEW, GCW, and NJPW.

Jon Moxley has punched his ticket to the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

CM Punk's sudden hiatus due to an injury turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Jon Moxley. The latter recently defeated Casino Battle Royale victor Kyle O'Reilly to earn a shot at the Interim AEW World Championship.

He'll now face the winner of the clash between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on June 26th.

Should The Ace of NJPW emerge victorious, Moxley will finally get the blockbuster dream match he's been clamoring for since last year.

Meanwhile, he'll continue The Blackpool Combat Club's feud with The Jericho Appreciation Society until his Forbidden Door opponent is confirmed.

