ECW legend Taz responds to his son Hook’s major AEW decision

Earlier tonight on AEW Collision, Hook took the next course of action for his career, and his father, ECW legend Taz, responded to this. This would be the FTW Champion going after Samoa Joe's title.

During the latest episode of Collision, a video segment featuring the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil was shown where he revealed that he felt it was time for him to go after a second title, which is the AEW World Championship. Having an almost perfect winning percentage over the last year, he felt that he was deserving of this.

Taz then reacted to this video segment on Twitter, as he was in full support of his son. He thought that this was a big move for his career and was all for it.

With many stars vying for Samoa Joe's title, it remains to be seen who his first challenger would be.

"BIG CALL OUT RIGHT THERE!!!"

Taz once clapped back at a fan's claim about Hook's AEW booking

Taz has always been supportive of his son's affairs in AEW, and he once responded to a fan who had some words to say about Hook's booking in AEW.

Almost two months ago, a fan commented on one of the ECW icon's tweets, and he talked about how they could be unhappy with the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil's booking.

Taz replied by saying he tried overlooking the tweet, but he found it to be disrespectful and inaccurate.

"Holy f***. I swear…I tried. I tried to push out something positive about something in wrestling (nothing to do with my son) that I saw on this app that trigger me to post my statement…But you had to assume. You are dead wrong….your comment was inaccurate, rude & disrespectful. please unfollow me," wrote Taz.

Hook has proven himself to be one of the second-generation wrestlers with major potential moving forward. Should he become the world champion, he would enjoy elite company as a second-generation star.

