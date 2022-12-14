Eddie Guerrero's family member details reaction to AEW Full Gear tribute

Eddie Guerrero continues to inspire tributes from promotions as young as AEW. In light of the late legend's widow Vickie Guerrero and Nyla Rose's tribute at Full Gear, both ladies expressed how much the moment meant to them.

Many AEW stars have taken moments to pay tribute to Eddie Guerrero, who is considered a legend of the industry. Guerrero's shocking passing back in 2005 naturally affected most fans and budding wrestlers, and it's clear that he won't be forgotten anytime soon.

During the latest Vickie’s Excuse Me podcast, the wrestling manager sat down with Nyla Rose and detailed how difficult it was to organize the moment.

“We went through it a couple of times and I was crying, just sitting in the car and imagining what Eddie would feel every night he got to ride in the low rider. The night we went live and we’re sitting in the car, I couldn’t stop crying because it was like, ‘this is it.' We worked and we b***hed so much that we wanted a low rider and they finally said, ‘yes, give it to them.’” (H/T: Fightful).

Eddie Guerrero's longtime friend Chris Jericho has often gone the extra mile to pay homage to the legend and took to Instagram not too long ago to congratulate Latino Heat on what would have been his 55th birthday.

Nyla Rose also weighed in on how much the Eddie Guerrero tribute meant to her

Vickie Guerrero's pairing with Nyla Rose hasn't always been well received by fans online. Together, the two managed to pull off one of the biggest tributes to Eddie Guerrero outside of WWE.

During the same podcast, Nyla Rose opened up on how much it means for her to now be a part of the Guerrero legacy.

“Eddie was one of my absolute favorites. Being able to have that moment come to fruition, we tried to make it happen a few times and for one reason or another it didn’t happen or it wasn’t the right time to happen. Getting to be part of the Guerrero legacy? That touched me deeply because of how much you [Vickie] mean to me.” (H/T: Fightful).

It remains to be seen if the tributes to Eddie Guerrero's legacy will become more elaborate over time. Could AEW eventually hold their own Tribute Tournament for Guerrero as they do for Owen Hart?

