Top AEW star pays tribute to WWE legend Eddie Guerrero on his birthday

WWE legend Eddie Guerrero would have celebrated his 56th birthday on October 9. His friend and AEW star Chris Jericho remembered him fondly on the occasion via social media.

The Wizard and Guerrero collided for the first time during their tenure on WCW in the mid-90s. They often competed in the cruiserweight division along with other wrestling veterans like Rey Mysterio and Dean Malenko, to name a few.

Eddie Guerrero was one of the few who showcased immense high-flying skills despite seeming a bit too 'buff', which was a rarity in those days. He is a former WWE Champion and two-time Intercontinental Champion, and feuded with Chris Jericho for the now-retired European Champion. Eddie tragically passed away on November 13, 2005, at the age of 38.

On the occasion of his friend's birthday, Jericho shared an Instagram story remembering the legend:

Chris Jericho's Instagram story wishing the wrestling legend

Chris Jericho had an impressive run in WWE, expanding off and on for nearly two decades. He is currently in his first reign as ROH World Champion. The AEW star captivated fans with his witty mic skills and unique wrestling style.

How did Chris Jericho continue paying homage to Eddie Guerrero following WWE run?

Given their journey together in the early years of their careers, Chris Jericho has often paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero via his wrestling gear or using his signature moves.

Last year at AEW Full Gear, the JAS leader hit a frog splash, Guerrero's signature move, onto Dan Lambert during his match. Additionally, the event took place on the same day as Eddie's death anniversary, which led to the wrestling world sharing heartfelt messages.

In addition to being an in-ring competitor at All Elite Wrestling, Chris also undertakes administrative roles despite not having an official designation.

Amidst recent backstage turbulence, the former WWE Champion, along with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson headed talent meetings to address the situation.

