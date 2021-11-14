How old was Eddie Guerrero when he died?

Eddie Guerrero died at the age of 38. On November 13, 2005, Guerrero died tragically and left the wrestling industry in shock and grief.

Eddie Guerrero’s last match was on November 11, 2005, two days before his demise. On an episode of SmackDown, the former WWE Champion won a match against Mr. Kennedy.

With the win over Kennedy, Eddie confirmed his spot on Team SmackDown for Survivor Series 2005.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe It's been 16 years since we lost Eddie Guerrero.



He is missed every single day 🙏



Viva La Raza 💚🤍❤️ It's been 16 years since we lost Eddie Guerrero. He is missed every single day 🙏Viva La Raza 💚🤍❤️ https://t.co/ekQA9Im688

On November 13, Eddie was found at the Marriott Hotel City Center in an unconscious state by his nephew and WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero.

Later, during Guerrero’s autopsy, it was found that the WWE legend died due to acute heart failure because of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

In an interview with Dark Side of the Ring in 2020, Eddie’s nephew revealed that the former was "barely clinging to life" when he found him. He was not in a state to be saved.

To this day, Guerrero is remembered for his charismatic personality & tremendous wrestling skills. He was one of the most popular stars in WWE and had a remarkable journey to the top.

Eddie Guerrero’s WWE journey was filled with several memorable moments

Eddie Guerrero rose to the top in early 2004 when he defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of No Way Out and won the WWE Championship.

The veteran Guerrero retained his title against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania XX. Unfortunately, in a Texas Bullrope match at The Great American Bash, he lost the belt to JBL.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Today marks 16 years since we lost the legendary Eddie Guerrero



Latino Heat forever 🌹 Today marks 16 years since we lost the legendary Eddie GuerreroLatino Heat forever 🌹 https://t.co/dka45dqF4x

During his tenure with WWE, Eddie also won several other championship belts. Guerrero is a former two-time European Champion, one-time WWE United States Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a four-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

Eddie Guerrero was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

