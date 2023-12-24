Eddie Kingston beats former WWE United States Champion in a first-time-ever match in AEW

The finals of the Blue League in the Continental Classic Tournament have just been decided following an impressive bout between Eddie Kingston and former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo.

This was a winner's take-all contest between the two, as both men needed to win the contest to book a match with Bryan Danielson in the finals of their group. Eddie Kingston was aiming to complete his comeback story as he started 0-2 in the tournament and has since not dropped a single match.

Andrade, on the other hand, was coming off a disappointing loss to Claudio Castagnoli following a low blow that cost him the match.

In the end, Eddie Kingston prevailed, and he has booked a date with Bryan Danielson for the finals of the Blue League, which is a mere one step away from heading to Worlds End and challenging for the modern Triple Crown.

On the other side, Jon Moxley, Jay White, and Swerve Strickland, who ended up all tied up after the round-robin, will face one another in a three-way match to decide the Gold League's representative for the match at Worlds End.

