Eddie Kingston breaks silence following AEW Collision

ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston didn't have the most successful week in All Elite Wrestling, and the Mad King has took to Instagram to reflect.

Kingston was in action on the most recent edition of AEW Collision where he faced Jeff Jarrett in a Memphis Street Fight that was as wild as you would expect. The only thing that people didn't expect was that Jarrett picked up the victory over Eddie.

Despite the loss, Eddie took to Instagram to post some highlights of his match with Jeff Jarrett, implying that the loss is most likely still on his mind.

With Jeff picking up the victory, it means that Jay Lethal is now guaranteed to challenge for the ROH World Championship at some point in the future. However, at the time of writing, there is now word on when that match will take place.

Eddie Kingston has to worry about another challenger before he faces Jay Lethal

The Mad King is starting to feel the strain of having two major championships to defend as he has to worry about multiple people coming after his titles. Jay Lethal might have a guaranteed shot at the title, but he will have to wait his turn as Kingston already has someone to worry about.

In another instance of a match being set up but no date being attached to it, Eddie Kingston will defend the ROH World Championship against Angelico after Kingston beat up Angelico's tag team partner Serpentico. However, the South African thought that the Mad King went a little too far with his actions on his partner.

Expand Tweet

Kingston will also defend the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against HENARE on October 28th at the NJPW STRONG 'Fighting Spirit Unleashed' event in Las Vegas, an event that will also feature a match between Satoshi Kojima, Jeff Cobb, Fred Rosser and Alex Coughlin, where the winner will become the next challenger to Eddie's NJPW title.

Are you enjoying Eddie Kingston's title reigns? Let us know in the comments section below!

Vince Russo claims a WWE legend wants to die in a wrestling ring here