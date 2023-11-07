Eddie Kingston claims WWE legend's son has "ruined" everything after controversial in-ring actions

Eddie Kingston is best known for his heated persona inside the squared circle, but he's never stepped away from giving his peers a piece of his mind. Recently, the veteran seemingly took a jab at a rising fourth-generation star.

David Finlay comes from a wrestling family, but his father, Fit Finlay's WWE career, put their legacy on the map. In recent years, David has been competing in Japan and even dominated NJPW's IWGP U.S. and U.K. Titles.

The Mad King recently took to his Instagram Story to share a meme of David Finlay's recent actions. In light of this, many are now wondering if the ROH World Champion will take action against Finlay.

Eddie Kingston has always been known to be an open book, as he's never shied from telling his peers exactly what he thinks about them. Recently, he was asked about CM Punk's time in AEW, and while he admits he wishes the veteran was still there, he also boldly claimed he never wanted him there in the first place.

Eddie Kingston recently gave a direct shout-out to Kevin Owens

Before his WWE run as Kevin Owens, the former world champion had a lengthy career in ROH, where he wrestled under his Kevin Steen moniker. During this time, he clashed with many stars who now find themselves in AEW, like Eddie Kingston.

During an interview with Adrian Hernandez, The Mad King recalled his time working with Kevin Owens in the past.

"What up Kev'o? Big shout out to Steen [Kevin Owens]. I was around guys like that, you know what I mean. There were a lot of dudes like that around, and that never bothered me 'cause they don't know the work that I put in. They don't know that I go to the gym, they don't know that I do muay thai, they don't know that I do jiu-jitsu." [13:02 onward]

Could the two men clash again someday in the future? Only time will tell.

While it seems more likely that Owens could leave WWE and jump to AEW, perhaps Eddie Kingston could impress the brass in the Stamford-based promotion and jump over there instead?

