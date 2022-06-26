"Makes me look forward to it" – Eddie Kingston comments on facing the leader of legendary faction, takes a shot at Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

Eddie Kingston discussed the in-ring physicality of NJPW star Minoru Suzuki.

During an interview with New York Post Sports, Kingston previewed his upcoming six-man tag team match at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. The Mad King will be teaming up with Wheeler Yuta and Shota Umino at the pay-per-view to face the trio of Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Suzuki.

According to Kingston, he usually looks forward to facing wrestlers such as Suzuki and not "cowards" like Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara:

"Oh, I love it. It makes me look forward to it. Like, when a guy can get physical with me and go back-and-forth with me, it's the best part of pro wrestling. When you have cowards like Chris Jericho and the other one [Sammy Guevara], that's not fun. You gotta chase 'em around and beat 'em up. I don't feel like chasing people, I like to stand toe-to-toe." (from 0:37 to 0:55)

Before their bout at Forbidden Door, the Jericho Appreciation Society and Suzuki engaged in a wild brawl against Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Yuta, and Umino this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Eddie Kingston recently opened up about his current position in AEW

Eddie Kingston is considered one of the best competitors in AEW, whether he's competing inside the squared circle or delivering a promo.

Speaking on The Ringer's MackMania program, The Mad King explained his desire to win the AEW World Championship. He admitted he isn't the top guy in his mind.

Kingston said:

"No, I’m never happy [with my position], but that’s what drives me. I’m not happy because I’m not satisfied, because I’m still working. I’m not the top guy in my mind and I’m old school in this sense, the top guy’s the world champ, doesn’t matter who it is. That’s my opinion." (H/T: Wrestling Headlines)

Following Forbidden Door, Kingston will aim to win the Blood and Guts Match next week on AEW Dynamite against Chris Jericho and his faction.

