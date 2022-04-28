"Who gives a f**k" - AEW star angrily reacts to CM Punk's promo from Dynamite 

Eddie Kingston was less than pleased with CM Punk's promo from this week's AEW Dynamite, prompting him to send an explicit message.

The Straight Edge Superstar and The Mad King are long-time rivals whose feud in late 2021 was one of the year's highlights. Despite seemingly settling their differences at Full Gear, both men continue to take shots at each other during their promos and interviews.

On this week's Dynamite, when he was announced as AEW Champion Hangman Page's challenger for Double or Nothing, Punk took a subtle dig at Eddie Kingston. The former WWE Champion said that he respects and is a fan of all his opponents in All Elite Wrestling, except for The Mad King.

Kingston quickly took note of the promo and fired back by sending an expletive-laden message to CM Punk on Twitter:

"Who gives a f**k Punk!"

Going by their constant back-and-forth digs, it's safe to assume CM Punk and Kingston could meet inside the ring again, with the latter also recently expressing his desire for a rematch.

CM Punk and Eddie Kingston have a lot going on in AEW

While fans would love to see them go to war again, Punk and Kingston are currently involved in two of the biggest stories in All Elite Wrestling.

Punk, as mentioned above, is preparing for his AEW Championship match, while The Mad King's feud with Chris Jericho is getting more heated.

Eddie Kingston and Proud & Powerful had a memorable segment with the Jericho Appreciation Society on Dynamite. Later in the night, the first-ever AEW Champion and his JAS stablemates stooped to a new low when they threw a fireball at Kingston in the parking lot.

With Double or Nothing 2022 hardly a month away, AEW could be planning a multi-man match for the pay-per-view, pitting the two sides against each other.

Do you see Eddie Kingston and CM Punk crossing paths in All Elite Wrestling again? Sound off in the comments section below.

