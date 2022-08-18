"Says s*** when I'm not there" - Eddie Kingston responds to former WWE Superstar's trash talk referencing Kofi Kingston on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Eddie Kingston has reacted to CM Punk calling him the second-best Kingston with reference to WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Punk kicked off the show with the AEW Championship on his shoulders. He labeled Jon Moxley, the Interim World Champion, the third-best in the Blackpool Combat Club, and said that this is not the first time the latter has been in such a position, referencing Mox's time in the SHIELD.

During his speech, the former WWE star also mentioned that Eddie Kingston is the third-best Eddie and the second-best Kingston he has stepped into the ring with. He seemingly referred to Kofi Kingston to draw the latter comparison.

Kingston took to Twitter to express his frustrations regarding the same. Naturally, Punk's statement did not go down well with the 40-year-old. Here is what Eddie wrote:

"Of course the c**t says s*it when I'm not there."

It is also to be noted that the AEW World Champion also professed that Jon Moxley would not be the only John he would beat in Chicago.

For those unaware, Punk defeated John Cena in 2011 in his hometown to capture the WWE Championship.

CM Punk and Kofi Kingston have been World Tag Team Champions in WWE

The current AEW star is mostly remembered for his promos and world championship run, but few can recollect his reign with the tag team title.

On the October 27, 2008, episode of RAW, Punk, and Kofi captured the Championship from Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase. Their reign lasted 47 days as they lost their titles to The Miz and John Morrison during a live event.

It is no secret that the two superstars are great friends. It remains to be seen if Kofi will respond to Punk's reference on Dynamite.

