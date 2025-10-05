Eddie Kingston set to face 38-year-old star on AEW Collision

Eddie Kingston made his AEW return at All Out last month. Since then, he has been building momentum within the company. On the last episode of Collision, he went toe-to-toe with Dralistico. With little effort, The Mad King managed to defeat his opponent to claim the win.But with that, Kingston's path to regain his momentum continues in All Elite Wrestling. Following the last episode of Collision, Tony Khan announced that the former AEW Continental Champion will face the 38-year-old Beast Mortos in a singles match on the AEW Collision: Homecoming episode from Daily's Place next week.Taking to X, the AEW President made this announcement by sharing a graphic of the singles showdown. He wrote that after defeating Dralistico, Kingston will wage a war against LFI's Beast Mortos next week.Check out the X post below:The former AEW Continental Champion has been involved in a sort of alliance with young talent Hook as of late. The latter is likely to be at the ringside for Kingston's match with Mortos next week as well. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for the 43-year-old from here on.Eddie Kingston sends a message following AEW CollisionEddie Kingston has been making waves since his comeback last month. After an absence of more than a year, The Mad King is looking to make the biggest impact with his presence in AEW. Following the events of this week's Collision, Kingston shared a bold message with his fans.Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old posted a picture with Hook, accompanied by an interesting caption. He wrote that to become a warrior, one must learn to be genuine in every moment. “To be a warrior is to learn to be genuine in every moment.” he wroteThis caption perfectly highlights the veteran experience of Eddie Kingston in professional wrestling. The significance of Hook in this picture implies that he is ready to groom the next generation of wrestling moving forward.