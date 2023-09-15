"Edge could be in AEW by this time tomorrow.” - WWE Hall of Famer drops major speculation while addressing Jade Cargill's exit

A WWE Hall of Famer recently talked about Jade Cargill's exit from AEW while also giving speculation about Edge's possible AEW arrival.

The name in question is none other than Eric Bischoff, who recently labeled Jade Cargill's WWE debut as a risk.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Strictly Business podcast, the veteran talked about the possibility of Edge coming to AEW. He also questioned why Jade Cargill was put in a position to negotiate with another company:

"As far as AEW goes, it’s hard to say. Why was she even in this position? Why was she able to negotiate? There may be a good reason for it, there may be a bad reason for it. We don’t know, and it’s hard to speculate on things you don’t know. I would imagine with all of the other news floating around, Tony doesn’t really need one more negative dirt sheet news story. It’s unfortunate for AEW but hey, life goes on. Who knows, Edge could be in AEW by this time tomorrow.” H/T:[Fightful]

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff doesn't want anything to do with AEW

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff recently spoke about AEW and stated that he doesn't want to do anything with the promotion, even if they paid him well.

Tony Khan's booking has often come under fire by veterans, with many saying that it has affected the booking of overtime.

During a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about All Elite Wrestling:

"First of all, I wouldn’t take a job right now. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near that clown car. And the reason for that is because there is a failure to recognize what’s wrong. It’s simple, its story, and its legitimate story."

Bischoff continued:

"Not what a wrestling fan thinks is a story, or unfortunately what a lot of the talent in the ring referred to as a story. A story is a well-defined arc with plot points that happen along the way in a very precise manner so that they peak at certain points within that arc, and they dovetail into other stories within the context of wrestling that are going on." [H/T: 411Mania]

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff? Let us know in the comments below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here