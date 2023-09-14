WWE Hall of Famer calls AEW a "clown car;" claims he doesn't want to be involved with the promotion

AEW might be the biggest competitor to WWE, but the promotion notably has many talked-about faults. According to Eric Bischoff, he wouldn't get involved with the promotion even if they paid him well.

Tony Khan's booking has often come under fire by veterans of the industry over the years, with many finding fault with the lack of storylines. Many also believe the lack of strong storylines has affected the booking over time.

During a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff addressed those who say he's simply mad at AEW for not hiring him.

"First of all, I wouldn’t take a job right now. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near that clown car. And the reason for that is because there is a failure to recognize what’s wrong. It’s simple, its story, and its legitimate story."

Bischoff continued:

"Not what a wrestling fan thinks is a story, or unfortunately what a lot of the talent in the ring referred to as a story. A story is a well-defined arc with plot points that happen along the way in a very precise manner so that they peak at certain points within that arc, and they dovetail into other stories within the context of wrestling that are going on." [H/T: 411Mania]

Eric Bischoff believes AEW should learn from WWE's example of storytelling

Bischoff has notably praised WWE's utilization of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline storyline. According to the veteran, the angle is classic, well-crafted and a disciplined storyline.

Continuing in the same episode, Bischoff explained why he believes WWE understands storytelling.

"That’s what WWE is doing. The schematic is right in front of you. It’s the inability to recognize it. That is what’s causing this issue. I’ve been saying it for a year and a half. When I first started saying it — I think it was in October or November, almost two years ago now." [H/T: 411Mania]

It remains to be seen if AEW will take inspiration from WWE's focus on storylines, but so far, the segments between Adam Cole and MJF have been highly praised. If anything, this could be where Tony Khan is testing the waters with his audience.