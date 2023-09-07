Eric Bischoff doesn't think anything compares to a meticulously crafted long-term storyline involving 9-time WWE champion 

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently shared that nothing compares to a well-executed long-term storyline involving the 9-time WWE champion.

The champion in question is Roman Reigns, who has been a one-time Tag Team Champion, a one-time United States Champion, a one-time Intercontinental Champion, a four-time WWE Champion, and a two-time Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns has been a part of The Bloodline storyline ever since he took The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) under his wing with an alliance with Paul Heyman in 2020.

Later, at Clash of the Castle 2022, The Uso's younger brother, Solo Sikoa, joined the faction with Sami Zayn, also joining forces with The Bloodline.

The storyline between the real-life cousins included a battle for The Tribal Chief's positions, manipulation, tension, betrayal, trust, and several heartfelt moments.

Jey Uso has now announced his exit from the faction, whereas Jimmy has teased to return to Roman Reigns' side on SmackDown.

While speaking on the Muscle Man Malcolm, Eric Bischoff shared what it takes to have a tremendous long-term storyline, citing an example of The Bloodline. The 68-year-old veteran said, according to The Wiseman, we are only at the initial stages of the Anoa'i family storyline.

"For example, The Bloodline storyline. It's had an amazing beginning. We're still in the middle. According to Paul Heyman, we're at the end of 'act one', but I don't know. But it's a long-term story that has evolved. It's kept the audience hanging on, eager to anticipate what's going to happen next," he said. [2:10 - 2:26]

Check out the full video below:

Eric Bischoff says in the last 30 years, wrestling has not witnessed a disciplined storyline like The Bloodline

During the same interview, Bischoff further noted that a wrestling storyline should be built up like a movie with intensity, emotions, anticipation, drama, and all other components for a perfect finish.

Given that WWE Universe eagerly awaits what happens next with The Bloodline, Eric Bischoff said no storyline in the last 30 years is primarily compared to that of the heel faction and Tribal Chief.

"To me, that is a classic, well-crafted, disciplined storyline. I don't think there's much out there that can compare with it right now. In fact, I don't think there's anything that can compare with it over the last 25 or 30 years," he continued. [2:27 - 2:38]

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Main Event Jey Uso has moved to Monday Night RAW upon his massive return. It remains to be seen if WWE will bring more cousins of Roman Reigns for The Bloodline storyline.

What did you think of Eric Bischoff's words? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit the Muscle Man Malcolm show and Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.