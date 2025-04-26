Edge and Christian surprisingly namedropped by top WWE star after SmackDown

A top WWE tag team retained its gold in a much-acclaimed match this week on SmackDown. One of the duo in question, Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits, invoked legendary tandem Edge and Christian (AEW's Adam Copeland and Christian Cage) after the bout.

Ad

Dawkins, along with his tag partner Montez Ford, defended the WWE Tag Team Championship on the latest edition of the Friday night show in a Triple Threat TLC Match against #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns. The high-octane bout saw all six superstars putting their bodies on the line. It ended with Montez securing the belts for The Profits from the top of the ladder.

In a backstage interview after WWE SmackDown, Ford and Dawkins shared their thoughts on their victory. The latter alluded to the iconic history of TLC Matches, referencing The Hardys, The Dudley Boyz, and Edge and Christian—the three teams that made the stipulation famous through their star-making showdowns.

Ad

Trending

"We knew what the stipulation was tonight, alright, all three teams, Motor City, DIY, and ourselves, The Street Profits, we knew what was at stake; we knew what was in the air today; we knew history was in the air today; 25th anniversary since the TLC match between The Hardys, Edge and Christian, and The Dudleyz; we knew we had big shoes to fill. And all three teams went out there and laid it all on the line, even though we don't like each other; even though we probably hate each other, all three teams went out there and laid it on the line, just like those three teams did," Dawkins said. [1:07-1:39]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both The Rated-R Superstar and Captain Charisma are currently signed to AEW.

What have WWE veterans Cope and Christian been up to in AEW lately?

Adam Copeland teamed up with FTR earlier this month at Dynasty 2025 to unsuccessfully challenge The Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Title. Tensions between the WWE Hall of Famer and The Top Guys exploded after the bout, as Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler shockingly turned on Cope and took him out with a vicious beatdown.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Christian Cage, on the other hand, still appears to be the leader of The Patriarchy, although recent programming has highlighted his conflicts with his "son," Nick Wayne. It remains to be seen if The Instant Classic will reunite with Cope soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More