"Edge is coming to All Out" - Fans spot potential clue as AEW announces 70-year-old WWE Hall of Famer's return

Ever since Edge had his final match in WWE a few weeks back, there has been a lot of speculation on whether he will move to AEW. Many fans thought he would make his surprise entry at All In at Wembley over the weekend, but that didn't happen.

Now, fans have a new theory on whether or not the Rated-R Superstar will come to AEW after Tony Khan’s latest announcement. The All Elite President took to Twitter and said that Ricky Starks will challenge WWE Hall of Famer Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat for a strap match at All Out.

Given that Steamboat is 70, it is almost certain that he won't take up the challenge and instead have someone else take his place, and fans think it will be none other than Edge.

"Edge signing to aew to save ricky steamboat from Ricky starks would be a choice.."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other fans speculated that CM Punk would be coming out to save Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat once again, given that the two men are close but were not too pleased at the prospect.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Regardless, it is certain that Ricky Starks is headed to the top, given that he is given the chance to rub shoulders with some of the best wrestlers out there.

Former WWE writer wants Edge in AEW

Many people are clamoring for the Rated-R Superstar to go to AEW, including former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz.

He was talking to Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co and said that while there is nothing more left for the Ultimate Opportunist to achieve in the wrestling world, seeing the WWE Hall of Famer and Christian reunite would be beautiful.

"I think [the decision comes down to] whatever Edge is feeling right now. As a fan, I’d love to see him and Christian [reunite] … They’re definitely different, very vastly different, characters currently, right now, but I’d still, as a fan, love to see them work together at AEW, WWE, some weird independent show, whatever it is." [H/T PWMania]

While it would be nice to see the WWE Hall of Famer come out and have a match with Ricky Starks, the only way for his career to end would be alongside his best friend. It just makes sense.

Will Edge finally make his AEW debut? Have your say in the comments section below.