Edge and a "lot of other WWE people" might not have the same loyalty after recent merger, says veteran (Exclusive)

Hall of Famer writer Bill Apter recently addressed Edge's loyalty to WWE may not be as strong as people thought it was, and in reality, this could have even reduced following the recent merger.

The Rated-R Superstar has been with WWE for one and a half decades, even being with the promotion during the WCW and WWF merger. Currently, he is not under contract with the promotion following his contract's expiry. He has yet to accept an extension, and this has led to speculation that he could be on the move to another promotion.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, Bill Apter talked about how Edge is one of the superstars who has been with the company since the McMahons took over during the original merger. Now that someone new was in charge, his loyalty may not be as strong, which could influence his decision to stay or probably even leave the company.

"Now Edge's loyalty, like a lot of other WWE people who have been there forever since the merger, his loyalty may not be what it was when it was strictly owned by WWE. I think that Endeavor, TKO, and WWE might find out that the loyalty these people had to Vince McMahon's company when it was solely owned by the McMahon Family, might not be there anymore.

He likened this to a situation in the past, in relation to journalism, where a similar situation arose. Apter talked about Stanley Weston, the first wrestling journalist, and mentioned how indeed change of management of a company has big effects on the people working in it.

I remember when the magazines were sold to someone from New York to Pennsylvania, we all were like 'Well if something better comes along, maybe we'll take it,' when it was in New York, under Mr. Weston's thing, we all knew we were gonna stay. But once that company was sold, it was a different story.

Edge's contract expires just in time for AEW WrestleDream

The speculations that Edge will head to AEW have been continuously the talk of the town recently. Heading into WrestleDream, there has been heavy speculation that this could be the time for his debut.

On the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that the Hall of Famer's contract expires within a week, just in time for the pay-per-view. This fuels the chances of The Rated-R Superstar making an appearance.

Meanwhile, this could set up a possible reunion between The Rated-R Superstar and the current AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage, which is one of the most awaited reunions by the fans currently.

