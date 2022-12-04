Edge sends a message to 3 AEW stars amid WWE absence 

WWE legend Edge has sent an inspirational message to three AEW stars, Bryan Danielson, Saraya, and Christian Cage.

Edge returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2020, making one of the greatest and most unexpected returns of all time. The Rated R Superstar retired nine years prior due to severe issues with his neck. Fans had lost all hope of his in-ring return, but at the 33rd Royal Rumble, the unthinkable happened.

However, Edge isn't the only wrestler to have made a sensational return from career-ending injuries in the last few years. The likes of Bryan Danielson, Saraya, and Christian Cage were forced to retire early but made their in-ring returns over time.

The 4-time WWE Champion recently took to Twitter to give kudos to the aforementioned AEW stars:

"Pretty damn cool. We all fought for it. Kudos to Saraya and Bryan. Absolute beasts. Let’s include @Christian4Peeps in this. I feel like he’s come back at such a high level people sleep on the fact he was retired for 7 years." - Edge tweeted.

WWE Hall of Famer shared his honest thoughts on Edge

Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently shared his thoughts on the Rated R Superstar in an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling.

"Oh my gosh, I don't know if he has a weakness. You know, I think for him, sometimes he gets into trying to put the match away early on and I think if he held off and stayed there for the long haul, I think it would serve him better," said Kurt Angle. "The temper, he needs to lose that. That's something that does not help you in professional wrestling and definitely doesn't help you as a character or a person," added Kurt Angle. (3:15 - 3:54)

The last time we saw the 7-time World Heavyweight Champion in a match was at the Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event. He took on Judgment Day's Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match. However, the former Money in the Bank winner lost after uttering the words to save his wife Beth Phoenix. It did not make a difference as Rhea Ripley delivered a con-chair-to to Phoenix.

