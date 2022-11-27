"That does not help you" - WWE Hall of Famer shares honest thoughts about RAW Superstar Edge (Exclusive) 

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently pointed out a couple of weaknesses of his former rival and inactive RAW Superstar Edge.

Angle and the Rated-R Superstar go back a long way, having had a memorable feud in the summer of 2002 on WWE SmackDown. The rivalry was Edge's first since moving to the Friday night show, putting him on the map as one of the brand's most promising acts. The two had a few blistering encounters, especially the Hair vs. Hair match from Judgment Day 2002, which the RAW Superstar won.

In a chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kurt Angle opened up about competing against Edge. When quizzed about his weaknesses, Angle stated that the Rated-R Superstar often tries to end his matches early rather than letting them slowly play out, which could untimely benefit him.

"Oh my gosh, I don't know if he has a weakness. You know, I think for him, sometimes he gets into trying to put the match away early on and I think if he held off and stayed there for the long haul, I think it would serve him better," said Kurt Angle. (3:15 - 3:40)

Furthermore, Angle added that Edge also needs to have a hold over his emotions, saying it wouldn't help his on-screen character as well as in real life.

"The temper, he needs to lose that. That's something that does not help you in professional wrestling and definitely doesn't help you as a character or a person," added Kurt Angle. (3:46 - 3:54)

Check out the full video below:

WWE legend Kurt Angle on the "You suck" chants

Elsewhere in the video, Kurt Angle also opened up about the famous "You suck" chants that are showered upon him whenever he walks down a WWE ring. Angle revealed that Edge started the chant during their rivalry.

The former WWE Champion added that it eventually became a fan favorite, as much as they kept chanting it even after he turned a babyface.

"It started off when I was a heel and Edge was the reason why it happened. They (fans) were chanting 'Angle' during my music, and at one point, Edge got onto the microphone and was like these fans shouldn't be chanting 'Angle,' they should be chanting 'You suck.' It carried on, it caught on from there and even when I turned babyface, the fans liked to cheer it, so it became a part of me," said Kurt Angle. (1:47 - 2:10)

Wrestle Views @TheWrestleViews When Kurt Angle had the You Suck chants censored during his entrance When Kurt Angle had the You Suck chants censored during his entrance https://t.co/7cmZpy09Jn

The Rated-R Superstar is currently out of action, last competing at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, where Finn Balor defeated him in an I Quit match.

What do you make of Kurt Angle's analysis of Edge's strengths and weaknesses? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Fans can find Kurt Angle and many other WWE legends discussing the latest developments in wrestling, going back memory lane, and much more on AdFreeShow.com.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes