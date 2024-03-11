“Edge trying to get back into the Judgment Day” - WWE Universe reacts to Adam Copeland’s sinister look on AEW Collision

The WWE Universe recently commented on Adam Copeland’s new look that he displayed on AEW Collision.

Copeland showed up on Collision on Saturday disguising himself as a luchador and attacked Christian Cage and The Patriarchy. He also challenged Cage to an I Quit match on Dynamite in Toronto in a few weeks time.

When he took off the luchador mask, Adam Copeland had what looked like paint under his eyes and it surely was a terrifying thing to see. Cage was taken aback too by his former tag team partner’s new look.

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the erstwhile Edge's new look and they had some hilarious takes. Some fans said that he was trying to get back into Judgment Day while others said that he looked like Darby Allin but 10 years from now.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Adam Copeland reveals why he showed up the way he did on Collision

Adam Copeland showed up on AEW Collision with what looked like a new look and took the fans by surprise. He has now taken to social media to explain what really happened and how he changed his mind to come to the show.

Taking to Instagram and posting a picture of himself from the show, he wrote that he was on his way to The Cure concert when he had an idea.

“I was on my way to The Cure concert when I had an idea. What’s in the box?! #spike #iquit.”

After his confrontation with Christian Cage, he held up a box and that rattled his opponent. While it is not yet known what is in the box, it will be interesting to see what scared The Patriarchy leader so much.

An I Quit match between the two legends will be one to watch for sure and will no doubt make for great viewing. It remains to be seen how things pan out.

