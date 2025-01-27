"EGO is out of control," "Lying through his teeth" - Fans react to Chris Jericho's comments on Tony Khan pushing him

Chris Jericho recently commented on why Tony Khan is pushing him in ROH. Fans have now reacted to those comments.

Chris Jericho has been an influential part of AEW since the company's inception. He was the promotion's first-ever World Champion and has featured prominently for the past few years. During his time with the company, he also wrestled for their sister promotion ROH where he won the World Title twice. He is the current ROH World Champion. However, fans have questioned why Tony Khan has been pushing Jericho as ROH World Champion given his age.

Trending

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Jericho shed some light on this when he said that being a World Champion can help Tony Khan land a massive streaming deal for ROH:

"I think the fact Tony Khan put the title on me again is because Chris Jericho as the Ring of Honor World Champion, streaming platforms might pay more attention to it. I know Tony is working on that and has a couple of offers. I don’t know if they are offers he wants. I think he wants to try and expand those offers.”

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Fans were not happy with these comments and they took to social media to fire some shots at Jericho. Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (source: X.com)

Jim Cornette criticizes embarrassing moment in Chris Jericho's match

Chris Jericho faced Dax Harwood on the 11th January episode of AEW Collision. During the match, the ROH World Champion tried to hit Dax with his title but the latter was able to evade and slammed him to the mat. Jericho tried to shove the referee out of the way so that he could cheat to win. This move looked sloppy for a veteran like Jericho. In the end, the ROH Champion hit Dax with the title followed by the Judas Effect to win the match.

Jim Cornette took to social media to mock the embarrassing sequence that took place in the match:

"Can someone with experience in pro wrestling tell ME what was supposed to be going on here????"

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how long Jericho will be able to hold onto the ROH World Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback