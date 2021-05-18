"Embarrassing" - Dolph Ziggler takes a dig at AEW star

Dolph Ziggler recently took a light-hearted shot at his brother and AEW star, Ryan Nemeth.

AEW posted a picture on Twitter promoting Nemeth's appearance on AEW Dark: Elevation's segment, Showcase. Paul Wight is the host of the talk show, which serves as a platform for the rising stars in the company to connect with fans by discussing their journeys.

However, Ziggler decided to have a little fun on social media at the expense of his younger brother.

The former Tag Team Champion posted an amusing tweet containing a graphic of the segment. However, the portion of Ryan Nemeth was doctored and it looked weird.

"Embarrassing", tweeted Ziggler

The AEW star responded to his brother's jibe at him, writing that he would block and report any account that likes or shares Ziggler's tweet.

"Blocking & reporting every account that LIKES or SHARES this so BE MY GUEST, losers!" tweeted Nemeth

Blocking & reporting every account that LIKES or SHARES this so BE MY GUEST, losers! https://t.co/F6TvEHX5a9 — Ryan Nemeth (@HotYoungBriley) May 17, 2021

Ryan Nemeth had previously taken a hilarious jibe at Dolph Ziggler after the latter lost his SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WWE WrestleMania Backlash. It seems like the WWE Superstar has finally gotten revenge on his brother with his latest tweet.

Ryan Nemeth could become a big star in AEW

Ryan Nemeth officially debuted for Tony Khan's promotion in January earlier this year, where he lost to Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite.

Since then, Nemeth has featured predominantly on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation, with the promotion, possibly grooming him for the bigger stage.

The younger brother of the WWE veteran has all the tools to become a big star in Tony Khan's promotion.

"The goal for me is to really be the face of this company...I want to be @AEW." - Ryan Nemeth#HollywodHunk @HotYoungBriley talks goals with @PaulWight on this week's #AEWDark Elevation Showcase. ▶️ https://t.co/UCGu7u6M8e pic.twitter.com/ZcLhKVPH3v — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 17, 2021

He recently aligned with Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi in the company, though they haven't made much of an impact so far. Outside the squared circle, Nemeth actively pursues filmmaking and stand-up comedy.

