"Embarrassing," "What a joke" - AEW fans blast Saraya (fka Paige) after her title match on Dynamite

Fans on social media reacted to hilarious moves by Saraya (fka Paige) during her match on the latest edition of Dynamite. She collided with Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship.

The Timeless star has been on one of the best runs of her career. She has been the AEW Women's World Champion since November 2023. Her character has been a huge hit and well-received by fans. She is slated to face Mariah May for the title at All In pay-per-view after the latter earned the title shot by winning the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. May betrayed her mentor after winning the tournament on the July 10 episode of Dynamite.

Meanwhile, Saraya is struggling to find a spot on the All In card as she couldn't win the Women's Owen Hart Cup tournament. During the recent Rampage edition, she expressed displeasure for not being featured in the pay-per-view match card. Toni Storm then came out and offered her a title shot ahead of All In on Dynamite.

Tonight's match saw Saraya give everything she had as it was her only chance to get on the show. Unfortunately, she lost the bout and her ticket to the promotion's biggest event. Nevertheless, the contest has been talked about for another main reason. As many pointed out, the match had a slow sequence of moves performed by both stars.

Fans took a shot at both stars for their performances, as AEW stars often emphasize the tagline 'Where the best wrestle.'

Saraya makes huge accusations against AEW

The former WWE Divas Champion has been trying to get a match at All In for weeks. However, she failed to capitalize on the opportunity multiple times.

While speaking in a backstage interview, the former AEW Women's World Champion claimed that the promotion was scared of her, which is why she was not booked for a match.

She said:

"You know why, though, it's because AEW is scared of me. The girls' locker room are terrified of me because I am the living legend in this business, I understand trust me. But last year at All In, I had the world at my feet, and right now, let's be real here, they're just trying to keep me off the show...They can't keep me off the show because, you know what, I am the show."

It remains to be seen if she finds another way to get featured on the show.

