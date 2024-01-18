"Embarrassing," What a way to make a move look weak" - Fans are upset after Hook kicks out of Samoa Joe's finisher at ONE

Hook easily kicked out of Samoa Joe's finisher on this week's AEW Dynamite, and fans are fuming on social media.

On the January 17, 2024, edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite, Samoa Joe had his first title defense since winning the AEW World Championship from MJF at Worlds End last year. The Samoan Submission Machine's challenger, Hook, tried to dethrone him but failed. This marked the up-and-coming star's second-ever loss in the promotion.

The closing moments of Dynamite's main event saw Joe executing his Muscle Buster finisher on his opponent. However, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil kicked out at one. The fans didn't appreciate this and expressed their frustration on Twitter.

You can check out the sequence and fans's reaction to it below:

Fans laud Hook for his match against Samoa Joe

Despite all the backlash on the social media platform due to the abovementioned spot, several fans commended the 24-year-old's performance against Samoa Joe.

Hook is relatively new to pro wrestling, but he didn't fail to deliver during his title match against Joe on Wednesday's Dynamite. Hence, Wrestling Twitter showered praise on the upstart and mentioned how he looked impressive inside the ring.

You can view some of the fans' reactions below:

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil joined AEW in 2021, competing in his first match against Fuego Del Sol on an episode of AEW Rampage. He is the reigning FTW Champion and one of the fastest-rising talents in the company.

Hook was looking to capture gold on Dynamite this week. Unfortunately, he couldn't beat the wrestling veteran and passed out to the latter's Coquina Clutch.

What are your thoughts on Hook kicking out of Samoa Joe's finisher at one? Let us know in the comments below.

