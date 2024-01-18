Who is AEW star Hook? Know all about the 24-year-old making waves in the wrestling world

AEW star Hook is currently in the headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. It all began after he challenged Samoa Joe for his AEW World Championship on an episode of Collision. This led to some fans on the internet questioning the credibility of the 24-year-old star to challenge the world champion.

The All Elite President Tony Khan came out in Hook's defense by citing his impressive win/loss record and also pointing out WWE star Jinder Mahal challenging World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the title despite losing most of his matches. Reacting to TK, Jinder took a shot at the 24-year-old in a now-deleted tweet.

During the latest episode of Dynamite, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship and is currently one of the most talked about wrestlers. Well, the 24-year-old youngster's real name is Senerchia, and he is the son of the WWE and ECW legend Taz, who is currently a part of Tony Khan's promotion as a commentator.

Expand Tweet

Hook made his pro wrestling debut back in December 2021 on an episode of AEW Rampage against Fuego Del Sol. He is the current FTW Champion in his second reign. At the Blood & Guts event last year, the youngster lost his title to Jack Perry but won it again at the All In 2023 event in front of a huge crowd in Wembley Stadium by defeating Perry.

He also had only one loss to his name until facing Samoa Joe for the world title on Dynamite. In his first-ever world title match against Joe, the FTW Champion unfortunately failed to win the title, as he passed out. This registered his second loss ever after his first loss against Jack Perry months ago.

WWE Hall of Famer has all praises for HOOK

The WWE Hall of Famer, Rob Van Dam, has teamed up with the son of Taz on AEW TV multiple times. Speaking on his 1 of a Kind podcast, RVD stated the following about the 24-year-old:

"...It looks like me and HOOK are kind of engaged now. It looks like [there] could be more of a reason to see RVD besides being such a da*n good wrestler because now it looks like I got a position mentoring HOOK. And I'm enjoying that too. It's really cool. I like him and it's cool how the crowd takes it because of Taz and me going way back." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil in the AEW going forward.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here