Emotional tribute after AEW Collision went off the air! Legend brought into the ring after being spotted in the crowd

The main event of the AEW Collision saw CM Punk defend his self-proclaimed Real World championship against Ricky Starks, with Rick 'The Dragon' Steamboat as the guest enforcer.

Punk and Starks met each other inside the ring twice in the past few weeks, once in singles match in the final of the Owen Hart Tournament and the other in a tag team match. Starks got the better of the Straight Edge Superstar on both occasions by using underhanded tactics.

In the main event, The Absolute tried to pin CM Punk by using ropes as leverage, but Ricky Steamboat prevented the attempt, and Punk won the match by pinfall. After the match, an angered Starks attacked the WWE Hall of Famer with a belt before Punk made the save.

After the show went off the air, CM Punk and FTR( Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) had a brief in-ring segment, during which they called wrestling legend Dennis Condrey into the ring and paid an emotional tribute to the veteran.

Harwood called Ricky "the Dragon" Steamboat the greatest wrestler of all time, and went on to say that he didn't deserve the post-match attack. He then thanked the fans in attendance for showing him love and respect.

"Ricky.. uh... Ricky 'the Dragon' Steamboat may be the greatest wrestler of all time. Didn't deserve what happened to him but I'm so proud that tonight in Greenville South Carolina you people came out and you showed him love and affection for as great as he is."

The FTR star then spoke about Dennis Condrey and Lt. Bobby Eaton, the Midnight Express, praising them to no end.

"But uh there's a… there's one other person in the crowd tonight now I wore his jacket here... the Midnight Express.. listen if we're on national television and we're Live... I'm gonna say we're the greatest tag team of all time okay but... but in real life... in real life when the cameras are off there is never going to be a better tag team than Dennis Condrey and Bobby Eaton."

Harwood called Dennis Condrey into the ring, and the three AEW stars paid their respects.

CMFTR will challenge the House of Black for the AEW World Trios Titles

Next week, Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews(House of Black) will defend the AEW World Trios Title against CM Punk, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler.

House Of Black vs CMFTR next week for the Trios Titles!!

The match was announced shortly after the House of Black successfully defended their Trios Titles against Lee Johnson, Action Andretti, and Darius Martin in an Open House Match during the recent episode of Collision.

