"Enjoy retirement" - Former WWE Intercontinental Champion pokes fun at CM Punk after AEW firing

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion and bitter rival of CM Punk has come out and publicly mocked The Straight Edge Superstar. The name in question is Ryback.

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has had a bad few weeks. He first got suspended for his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In pay-per-view and a week later was terminated from AEW by Tony Khan.

The Big Guy took to TikTok and posted a video where he mocked The Second City Saint and took credit for ending his career early.

“Word making the rounds on the streets of Chicago is the CM Punk is heavily contemplating retiring once and for all. Nothing official has been said yet, but the word going around is that is going to be the scenario. So, I just wanted to say, Phil, CM Punk, thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your contributions to pro wrestling. From the free ice cream bars for those fans to the lower ratings and forcing casuals to stop watching wrestling altogether. For all the drama and controversy backstage that’s been attached to you, thank you so, so much.”

He then said that Punk brought all the misfortune upon himself and told him to enjoy his retirement.

"I have to feel slightly guilty, did I really take 20 years off CM Punk’s career? Did I play a part in his early retirement? Then I think to myself, absolutely not the guys’ a complete skinny-fat jacka** who did this to himself. So, sayonara, Philly-boy. Enjoy retirement. That’s the last bite, because the Big Guy’s finished.” [H/T Ringside News]

Ryback and Punk have beef dating back to the latter's time in WWE when he accused the Big Guy of being an unsafe wrestler.

Kevin Nash slams CM Punk

Not only Ryback but Kevin Nash also took a jibe at The Second City Saint. On his Kliq THIS podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer slammed CM Punk’s physique and called it the "worst ever."

"Then you ask me fu**ing if they should bring Punk in? Oh yeah, that's exactly what I want is to put fu**ing 90,000 people in the SoCal Arena over two nights at WrestleMania and then fu**ing come Monday morning, have the fu**ing talk be about some co**sucker who's probably got one of the seven worst bodies ever to fu**ing hold the belt, if not the worst body, ever to hold the belt. and I don't give a fu** if you're straight edge or whatever the fu** you are, there's some fu**ing natural guys in this fu**ing world that actually have fu**ing some muscle."

Punk has not yet responded to all that's happening. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him.

Do you agree with Ryback and Kevin Nash's comments regarding Punk? Sound off in the comments below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.