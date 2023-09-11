Former WWE Champion says CM Punk has one of the worst bodies in the business

A former WWE Champion has taken a massive shot at CM Punk in a lengthy rant.

Punk and Kevin Nash were rivals back in 2011. Nash cost Punk the WWE title at SummerSlam 2011, and the latter wanted revenge. The match never happened, and Punk ended up facing Triple H instead.

Kevin Nash recently went on a profanity-filled rant against CM Punk on his Kliq THIS podcast. Nash ended up body-shaming Punk while talking about the possibility of the recently released AEW star going to WWE. Check out an excerpt from his comments below:

"Then you ask me fu**ing if they should bring Punk in? Oh yeah, that's exactly what I want is to put fu**ing 90,000 people in the SoCal Arena over two nights at WrestleMania and then fu**ing come Monday morning, have the fu**ing talk be about some co**sucker who's probably got one of the seven worst bodies ever to fu**ing hold the belt, if not the worst body, ever to hold the belt. and I don't give a fu** if you're straight edge or whatever the fu** you are, there's some fu**ing natural guys in this fu**ing world that actually have fu**ing some muscle." [H/T Wrestling News]

CM Punk has been a hot topic of discussion since his AEW termination

Punk took on Samoa Joe at AEW All In London 2023. He defeated Joe at the mega event, but little did his fans know that this was going to be his final match in AEW. Punk had a backstage altercation with Jack Perry and reportedly lunged at Tony Khan, who later terminated him from the company.

Since then, Punk's fans have been speculating about a possible WWE return. Punk last wrestled in the 2014 Royal Rumble match that was won by Batista. It has been nine years since Punk entered a WWE ring.

