"They set themselves up for this" - Eric Bischoff blames AEW's current low ratings on the frequent jibes at WWE

Eric Bischoff took to social media to put the blame on AEW's current ratings slide for their constant shots at WWE rather than embracing the underdog role.

All Elite Wrestling never fails to take a swipe at World Wrestling Entertainment, especially during promos. Just recently on Dynamite, new acquisition Saraya referenced his former employer by saying that she finally has "a boss who listens" to her.

Last Wednesday's show garnered a huge decrease in ratings after reaching the 1 million barrier in consecutive weeks. AEW Dynamite only acquired 990,000 viewers, mainly due to Hurricane Ian, wherein several stars weren't able to appear in Philadelphia.

Taking to Twitter, Wrestling Inc's Dominic DeAngelo wondered what good thing would ever come out of enjoying a television show struggle. He added that there were no winners, either wrestlers, company or even fans, by doing so.

Bischoff responded by saying that AEW set themselves up for a possible failure after stepping up as an alternative to WWE.

The Hall of Famer added that Tony Khan's company should've taken the underdog role instead of taking cheeky jabs towards the sports entertainment giant.

"When AEW set itself up as a “competitor” to WWE, they set themselves up for this. Rather than embrace the underdog/baby face role, they took cheap shots from the sidelines without the balls to get in the fight," Bischoff said.

Check out his tweet below:

Eric Bischoff @EBischoff twitter.com/dominicdeangel… Dominic DeAngelo: Wrestling Word Slinger @DominicDeAngelo Even if ratings are down, what's the benefit to showing your enjoyment for any wrestling television product struggling? Neither company "wins," talent certainly doesn't win & fans don't win. One thing to report it, another to relish in it. twitter.com/ThisIsNasty/st… Even if ratings are down, what's the benefit to showing your enjoyment for any wrestling television product struggling? Neither company "wins," talent certainly doesn't win & fans don't win. One thing to report it, another to relish in it. twitter.com/ThisIsNasty/st… When AEW set itself up as a “competitor” to WWE, they set themselves up for this. Rather than embrace the underdog/baby face role, they took cheap shots from the sidelines without the balls to get in the fight. #selfinflicted When AEW set itself up as a “competitor” to WWE, they set themselves up for this. Rather than embrace the underdog/baby face role, they took cheap shots from the sidelines without the balls to get in the fight. #selfinflicted twitter.com/dominicdeangel…

Bischoff has been a staunch critic of the Jacksonville-based promotion, especially on how they're producing their television shows. It would be interesting to see if Khan would take time to respond to this recent criticism of the former.

Wrestling fans shared their two cents on WWE legend Eric Bischoff's recent hot take on AEW

Fans on Twitter gave their different reactions to Eric Bischoff's latest criticism of AEW.

One fan believed that Tony Khan's company wouldn't survive due to a lack of formidable young stars.

JohnnyZ From The AZ 🏴‍ @JWrestlingV2 @EBischoff TBO I can't see AEW lasting long. I'd say in 3-5 years they will be done. I mean think about it. How many young stars do they actually have that they can build a promotion around? Not many. Bryan, Jericho, Omega, Moxley. These guys arent gonna be around forever. @EBischoff TBO I can't see AEW lasting long. I'd say in 3-5 years they will be done. I mean think about it. How many young stars do they actually have that they can build a promotion around? Not many. Bryan, Jericho, Omega, Moxley. These guys arent gonna be around forever.

Another fan, however, disputed Bischoff's claim of AEW having "no guts" by bringing up the latter's success in Wednesday Night Wars against WWE's NXT.

"Balls to get in the fight? They beat NXT head to head, that sh*t got moved to Tuesday."

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

Meanwhile, a couple of users sided with Bischoff's opinion of AEW challenging WWE where in reality, the former company wasn't even on the same level as the latter.

Leclair2022 @leclair2022 @EBischoff U r so right they have challenged WWE many times when they aren't in the same zone lol @EBischoff U r so right they have challenged WWE many times when they aren't in the same zone lol

Ray M @BaeRayZ @EBischoff And this is why we love Bischoff ... Speaks the truth even when everyone else won't say it... You just can't compete... They completely took WCWs themed type events and tried mixing it with a little Wwf... It's been done... Wwe will always be forever... disagree? Oh well... @EBischoff And this is why we love Bischoff ... Speaks the truth even when everyone else won't say it... You just can't compete... They completely took WCWs themed type events and tried mixing it with a little Wwf... It's been done... Wwe will always be forever... disagree? Oh well...

Then, a user was skeptical of Bischoff's statements, saying the WWE Hall of Famer himself caused problems when he supervised two promotions (WCW and TNA) and that AEW wouldn't be bothered about his opinion.

uncrowned champ ☝️👇 @bestboxerburner @EBischoff You helped kill 2 companies dont think they're too worried about your opinion on how to run things @EBischoff You helped kill 2 companies dont think they're too worried about your opinion on how to run things

Given Dynamite's latest ratings decline, it remains to be seen what adjustments Khan will make to the two-hour program. It will be interesting to see what last night's Rampage rating will be.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff's most recent take on AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far