Create

"So good to have a boss that finally listens to me!" - Saraya (fka Paige) seemingly takes a dig at WWE while addressing fans on Dynamite 

Saraya took a shot at her old Promotion this week!
Saraya had a lot to say on Dynamite this week!
3 Comments
Shubhajit Deb
Shubhajit Deb
ANALYST
Modified Sep 29, 2022 09:10 AM IST

Saraya (fka Paige) finally addressed fans in-ring this week on AEW Dynamite as she seemingly took a dig at WWE.

The latest episode of Dynamite featured a segment featuring the Anti-Diva. Addressing the fans, she said she would usher in a change in the women's division. She further called out the women's locker room to the ring.

"AEW is officially MY HOUSE!" @Saraya makes a statement! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/3sizoyHL5w

Babyfaces, led by interim women's champion Toni Storm, joined her in the ring. However, Britt Baker interrupted the segment, entering alongside Jamie Hayter, Rebel, and Penelope Ford. She confronted Saraya, taking shots at the latter's injury.

Saraya also fired back, taking a dig at her former WWE boss while setting up a lumberjack match between Toni Storm and Serena Deeb.

"Since I talked to Tony [Khan] backstage... It's so good to have a boss that finally listens to me! We decided we're gonna make this match a lumberjack match for the [interim women's] championship," she said. [0:11-0:33]
It's just been made official: the #AEW Interim Women's World Championship Match between Toni Storm and @SerenaDeeb will now be a Lumberjack Match! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/3It0Cgr1Lw

While Saraya's segment did not announce her future role in All Elite Wrestling, it seems clear that she will be heavily involved in the women's division. It remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE star in AEW.

Do you think Saraya will cause a revolution in the All Elite women's division? Sound off in the comments below!

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

Edited by Angana Roy

Comments

comments icon3 comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...