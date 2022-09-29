"So good to have a boss that finally listens to me!" - Saraya (fka Paige) seemingly takes a dig at WWE while addressing fans on Dynamite 

Saraya (fka Paige) finally addressed fans in-ring this week on AEW Dynamite as she seemingly took a dig at WWE.

The latest episode of Dynamite featured a segment featuring the Anti-Diva. Addressing the fans, she said she would usher in a change in the women's division. She further called out the women's locker room to the ring.

Babyfaces, led by interim women's champion Toni Storm, joined her in the ring. However, Britt Baker interrupted the segment, entering alongside Jamie Hayter, Rebel, and Penelope Ford. She confronted Saraya, taking shots at the latter's injury.

Saraya also fired back, taking a dig at her former WWE boss while setting up a lumberjack match between Toni Storm and Serena Deeb.

"Since I talked to Tony [Khan] backstage... It's so good to have a boss that finally listens to me! We decided we're gonna make this match a lumberjack match for the [interim women's] championship," she said. [0:11-0:33]

While Saraya's segment did not announce her future role in All Elite Wrestling, it seems clear that she will be heavily involved in the women's division. It remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE star in AEW.

