"You're not competitive in any measurable way" - WCW legend calls out Tony Khan for comparing AEW to WWE

Eric Bischoff recently slammed Tony Khan for comparing AEW to WWE and touting his promotion's ratings on social media.

It's no secret that Bischoff is one of All Elite Wrestling's most vocal critics, often pointing out how the company has failed to live up to its hype. Though the WWE Hall of Famer has made appearances for Tony Khan's promotion in the past, he hasn't held back from sharing his honest thoughts about its progress.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

We’re back TOMORROW for a big Friday Night

10pm ET/9pm CT! Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! Dynamite on TBS was only behind NBA Playoff coverage for the top spot on cable/satellite Wednesday + was top 10 on all tv including network shows!We’re back TOMORROW for a big Friday Night #AEWRampage on TNT10pm ET/9pm CT! Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! Dynamite on TBS was only behind NBA Playoff coverage for the top spot on cable/satellite Wednesday + was top 10 on all tv including network shows!We’re back TOMORROW for a big Friday Night #AEWRampage on TNT10pm ET/9pm CT! https://t.co/4CDYPrpGqO

Appearing on the latest episode of the MackMania podcast, the WCW veteran explained that those who consistently talk about ratings on social media do it solely to spread their narrative. Furthermore, Bischoff urged Tony Khan to stop comparing AEW to WWE as they aren't comparable in any "measurable" way.

He added that the more Khan tries to convince people that his company is a threat to WWE, the more he'll continue to appear dumb on social media.

“I would venture to guess 99% of the people who talk about it on social media when they are constantly comparing ratings, or even statisticians that are cramming all this data in there and they’re using that data to pain the picture they want the narratives to be. That was one of the things I called Tony Khan out in the first place,” Bischoff said. “Stop comparing yourself to WWE, you’re not competitive in any measurable way. But the more you try to convince people you are, the dumber you look because it’s insulting. “ (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Eric Bischoff had also criticized AEW President Tony Khan for his bot comments.

A couple of weeks back, Tony Khan got the wrestling world buzzing when he claimed that Twitter was being infested with anti-AEW bots who were hell-bent on spoiling his company's reputation. Several wrestling veterans, including Eric Bischoff, stepped up to blast Khan for his unverified claims.

The former RAW GM said he was embarrassed for Khan and advised him to focus on his weekly product instead of whining on Twitter.

"Man, I'm embarrassed; that's the best way to say it; I'm embarrassed for Tony. I don't know whether what he said was true or not true. Who knows, he has enough money to figure that thing out. Let's assume he's right; let's give him the benefit of the doubt. But don't sell it. Don't go and whine," said Eric Bischoff.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing? An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?

It'll be interesting to see if Tony Khan takes notice of Bischoff's tweet and responds, as he has in many cases in the past.

