"It may just be a real thing" - Eric Bischoff describes his feelings toward infamous AEW angle involving Tony Khan

MJF's current storyline in AEW has had the pro-wrestling industry eating out of the palm of his hands. While most people now believe it is an elaborate plan, veteran manager Eric Bischoff has a different take.

Towards the end of his feud with Wardlow, the Pinnacle Leader grew weary of his current role in AEW. This snowballed into the now infamous pipe-bomb promo against Tony Khan.

Calling out the president of the company for his apparent favoritism of former WWE stars, Maxwell went off on an expletive-filled rant about how he was treated in the All Elite scene.

Interestingly, the feud has blurred the lines between reality and kayfabe, as fans are left guessing whether the entire thing is a hoax or not. Eric Bischoff has a different philosophy, as he spoke about it on his AdFreeShows.com exclusive series, Strictly Business:

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I really, really don’t and I don’t wanna know. I just want to go for the ride and see where it ends up or if it ends up, you know? May go nowhere, it may just be a real thing and that’s the end of it and we’re off or it may just be one amazing story, but it’s a fun ride.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

MJF's future is still unclear at this point. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the controversial storyline unfolds in the coming weeks.

MJF's last AEW promo impressed Eric Bischoff

While Bischoff has been a harsh critic of AEW, he does give credit where it is due.

Speaking on the same podcast, the former manager approved MJF's pipe-bomb promo, praising the star:

“In my opinion, MJF is without peer. He is so good. There are a handful, one or two people in WWE who are capable of catching up to that, but there aren’t many. He’s in a universe all his own, in my opinion.” said Eric Bischoff.

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy I can't help but wonder what the next step in the MJF saga will be 🤔 #AEW I can't help but wonder what the next step in the MJF saga will be 🤔 #AEW

Since the incident, the Pinnacle leader's name has been wiped out from almost everything connected to All Elite Wrestling. If the storyline is indeed scripted, Tony Khan is pulling out all the stops to make it believable.

