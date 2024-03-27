Eric Bischoff finally responds to AEW star taking a shot at him

Eric Bischoff has finally given his response to a current member of AEW who tried to take shots at him during a recent interview.

Johnny TV joined AEW last year. Before joining AEW, Johnny Elite has worked for multiple promotions under various names. He also made a name for himself when he worked for WWE. During the start of his career in the Stamford-based promotion, Johnny TV played the role of apprentice to RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff. However, this didn't stop him from taking a shot at his former "boss".

Recently, when Johnny TV was asked by RJ City what he learned from Eric Bischoff during his time in WWE, he said nothing. To this RJ suggested that maybe the AEW star would have his own podcast in 20 years. Eric Bischoff responded to those comments on a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast.

“I mean, look, if you're gonna do it, do it. You know what I mean? Make it mean something. But to have, if it's Johnny TV, I think that's how they refer to him coming out and say……boring. And I think RJ’s response was equally as boring for me. I mean, it didn’t……I I, I was hoping it would be at least funny or interesting. It was neither. I found it interesting that they felt the need to do it or wanted to do it, but it wasn't really funny. It wasn't really a shot kind of was not really. So didn't have much of a thing to, it was.” [47:06 - 47:57]

Eric Bischoff calls Ronda Rousey a bitter angry woman

Ronda Rousey recently released her autobiography in which she addressed her time in the WWE. She also wasted no opportunity at taking shots at the Stamford-based promotion which upset a lot of the fans.

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff stated that Rousey was in it for the payday while also calling her a bitter angry woman who is burying herself.

"I always had this feeling; doesn't mean I'm right about it; it's just my feeling that she [Ronda Rousey] was just in it for the payday and wasn't really passionate about what she was doing. I think when Holly Holm knocked her out, she lost her passion for just about everything. She was just there for the money. That was my impression!" said Bischoff. [52:19 - 52:37]

It will be interesting to see if Ronda Rousey will ever compete inside a WWE ring after her recent comments.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you agree with Eric Bischoff's comments? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion