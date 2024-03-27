"She is just a bitter, angry woman" - Eric Bischoff rips into former WWE Women's Champion

Ronda Rousey has set the internet on fire lately with explosive comments about her time in WWE. Eric Bischoff recently reacted to her statements, claiming the former women's champion was bitter and angry.

In addition to her shocking revelations in her new book, the former UFC Champion has also been brutally honest about her WWE run during interviews, explicitly targeting Bruce Prichard, John Laurinaitis, and Vince McMahon.

A section of the fanbase wasn't happy with Rousey's comments, and Eric Bischoff reacted to the situation on his 83 Weeks podcast.

The former WWE General Manager noted that he's never been high on Ronda Rousey, though he respected her work in the UFC. Bischoff felt WWE bringing in Rousey as a babyface was a mistake because she'd always come across as a "whiny" person, right from her MMA days.

"I always had this feeling; doesn't mean I'm right about it; it's just my feeling that she [Ronda Rousey] was just in it for the payday and wasn't really passionate about what she was doing. I think when Holly Holm knocked her out, she lost her passion for just about everything. She was just there for the money. That was my impression!" said Bischoff. [52:19 - 52:37]

Bischoff's verdict was that Ronda Rousey was bitter and angry and warned the former WWE star that she might be unknowingly burying herself.

"I think she is just a bitter, angry woman, and hopefully, she will sell a lot of books because I think she is burying herself!" he added. [53:22 - 53:32]

Former WWE executive says something changed in Ronda Rousey after she lost to Holly Holm

Before suffering an upset loss to Holm in 2015, Ronda Rousey was viewed as the most dominant female fighter in the world, who had almost single-handedly elevated the sport for women in the UFC.

The defeat dented Rousey's aura, and as per Eric Bischoff, the 37-year-old hasn't been the same ever since. Bischoff admitted that while Rousey was knocked out clean that night, she could have handled the setback better and developed a more positive public image in its aftermath.

The former WCW boss explained:

"To hear this all now, it just sounds so bitter and so angry that I kind of feel the way I felt about her when she lost to Holly Holm in the UFC. She came out, and everything was just b***ier about her. Like, you get knocked out, and she got knocked the f*** out. I've been there, and I know how that feels; it's not a great feeling, especially when you watch it over and over again. I think something changed in her." [From 52:45 onwards]

Ronda Rousey has claimed she has no interest in returning to WWE, and even though she might not have any issues with Triple H, we might have to take her word on it.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here